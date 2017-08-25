Big weekend on tap for Clare, Harrison

By Pat Maurer

An exciting weekend is already underway in Clare and Harrison this weekend.

It all began with the arrival of the 11th annual Old US 27 Motor Tour in Clare Thursday evening.

Each August since 2006, hundreds of classic cars have arrived in Clare on a Thursday evening lining the City streets and spending the night here before heading north to Harrison for another stop and another big celebration.

Around 6 p.m., classic vehicles began arriving in Clare for an overnight stay. Classic and even new vehicles were on display on a closed down McEwan Street (Business US-127) right through the middle of the city.

The cars come from all over, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and even Tennessee. The stop in Clare is just one of many as they travel north from Indiana on Old U.S. 27

The evening in Clare included music by Night Shift, $2 rides provided in a loop all evening by the Clare County Transit and a special unveiling in Clare’s Art Alley.

Clare County Transit was on hand to provide $2 rides in a loop from 6:30 to 10 p.m. with the pick-up and drop of off point in the Doherty Hotel parking lot next to Little Caesar’s.

Meanwhile downtown Clare will be lined with classic vehicles and there will also be new cars on display from local dealerships.

The week-long tour begins in Indiana and begins its trek through Michigan in Coldwater. From there they take the “old way” north through Lansing, Dewitt, St. Johns, Ithaca, Alma, St. Louis, Shepherd, Clare, Harrison, Grayling, Gaylord, Wolverine, Indian River, and their final destination, Cheboygan.

When the tour arrives in Harrison today, they will be on display there Friday afternoon as part of Harrison’s 11th annual Street Fair – Arts, Craft & Antique Show that will be held Friday and Saturday all over downtown.

Some of the events planned for Harrison’s weekend included a Veterans display, live entertainment, a Color Fun Run (Saturday), a walk around Budd Lake, Arts and Crafts, antique snowmobiles, motorcycles and tractors, mini-train rides, a motorcycle fun run, bus tours, a petting zoo, kids carnival and trout pond fishing, the 9 & 10 Softball game, a “Touch a Truck” event and all afternoon and evening there will be a beer and wine tent.

Two shows on Saturday will feature Birds of Prey and the Harrison Fire Department will teach fire safety and give attendees a chance to venture through the smoke house. There will even be a Soil Tunnel where people can learn interesting things that happen under your feet everyday.

Entertainment at Harrison’s Street Fair will include Steven D & The Keys, The Sunshine String Band, Nate & Joe Acoustic Show, The Grand Ledge Bums, The Southbound Revival Band and Muzic Junkies.

Meanwhile, back in Clare the weekend fun continues.

“We encourage people to come down and enjoy your time and take in the sight sounds and explore downtown,” Clare Chamber Interim Director Kelli Nicholas said. “Downtown is growing and has lots to offer.”

Entertainment for Clare’s Thursday event included Steven D and the Keys and face painting by Kathleen Andrew near Cops and Doughnuts. Ron Rademacher, a Michigan travel author, was on hand at Millie’s Downtown signing books.

Clare’s Art Alley got in the act with a Block Party from 6 to 8 p.m. with lots of fun music and art, including an opportunity for youngsters to create sidewalk chalk drawings.

Nicholas said, “through the assistance of the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts, 515 Gallery owner Kim Kleinhardt unveiled the ‘Doughnut Wall’ which was created by over 200 hand painted metal baking pans.”

She added, “These pans have been transformed into a structural piece which is mounted onto the back wall of Cops and Doughnuts.”

Kelli said, “There is also a special treat of the unveiling of a ‘Musical Piano’.” She said an old piano has been “fashioned” into something available for everyone to play and enjoy. This interactive public art installation will make music accessible and fun for the public, she said.

When the classic cars left Clare Friday morning, it wasn’t the end of the celebration.

Saturday afternoon the fun in Clare continues with Clare’s Wine Walk 4.0.

Nicholas said, “With the growing popularity of on-foot events such as bar crawls and wine walks, Saturday night August 26, the downtown streets will again be filled with visitors.”

She continued, “During the revamped Wine Walk 4.0, groups of friends, family members and couples can experience an assortment of different stores and try out new beverages and food.”

All of the businesses taking part in the Wine Walk are located within walking distance of downtown Clare and at each establishment on the WineWalk, participants can try different kinds of beverages, and, as Kelli says, “Nosh on hors d’oeuvres.”

“Wine Walk 4.0 is a chance for everyone to come out and experiment with different beverages or food,” Nicholas said. “After tasting these samples, they will be hooked!”

She said the Wine Walk 4.0 is an event where participants can “meet the person behind the product or store.”

“We have great stores here and restaurants offering a variety of items, Nicholas said. “An advantage of shopping eating downtown is that the business owners want to talk about the products and services. They welcome conversation.”

Clare’s Wine Walk 4.0 will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

General admission ticket holders will get ten food and drink sample punches on their $10 ticket. The first 150 visitors to purchase their ticket will receive a commemorative wine glass.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office and were on sale at the Chamber Welcome Tent during the Old US 27 Motor Tour.

Details on all of the events are available at www.claremichigan.com or on Facebook.