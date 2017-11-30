Bigham charged with child porn

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 43-year-old Gladwin man, Steven R. Bigham, has been charged in federal court for taking nude pictures of two minor children and sending them out to others.

Bigham was indicted November 8 for production, distribution and possession of child pornography.

Assistant United State Attorney Anthony P. Vance. He was arraigned by U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia P. Morris on the three felony charges.

Production of child pornography carries a 15-30 year prison term. Distribution of child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in prison, and possession of child pornography is a ten year felony.

Vance charged that Brigham took lewd pictures of a seven-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy who were in his care while he was giving them baths.

A Facebook post by Jes Lynk claims the youngsters were his own children.

Two of Bigham’s cell phone were searched in October and child porn images and videos were discovered. He is charged with taking the photos and videos between March 19 and May 28.

Vance said after sending photos of the girl to another person, he had cell conversations and texts about “disturbing things” he wanted to do to her. Vance said he was grooming the girl for sexual assault.

After authorities uncovered the child porn on his phones, Bigham was reportedly hospitalized with the Veterans’ Administration for mental health issues.

At the arraignment, Judge Morris released Bigham on a $20,000 unsecured bond with requirements that he participate in psychiatric treatment and counseling, be on location monitoring and that he cannot possess any pornography or have access to any internet capable device. He also is prohibited from any contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18.

His trial is scheduled for March 20.