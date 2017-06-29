Biker hit by motorist, dies in hospital

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a crash between a vehicle and a person on a bicycle Tuesday evening.

Mt. Pleasant State Police reported that a person on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle on westbound River Road near Deer Run Drive in Isabella County.

The bike rider, identified as Michael James Seaman, 53, of Mt. Pleasant, was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant and later transported to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland where he reportedly died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Weidman woman, was not injured, police said. They didn’t report if she will be facing charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.