Bikers donate to VFW, Walk for Warmth

The Clare Chapter J2 of the GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Rider Association) recently held an event to raise funds to donate to Clare-Gladwin Walk for Warmth and the Clare VFW Post. Nine of Michigan’s 23 chapters were represented at the Blarney Bash held March 11, 2017. Dinner was served to those who donated $5.00 to the charities.

This marked the sixth year the chapter has supported the Walk for Warmth program. The VFW was also given funds in memory of their recently fallen Chaplain, Gary Alan Brown, who was also a member of the J2 chapter and an avid motorcycle rider.

Games, a euchre tournament, and silent auction were enjoyed by over seventy members from around the state. Clark and Sandy Wentz of Beaverton were named the new Couple of the Year. Neal Fiekema of Evart was named Individual of the Year. The chapter also celebrated being named the Michigan District Chapter of the Year.

Anyone interested in attending a chapter gathering can join them at the Clare VFW on the first Thursday of the month beginning at 7:00. You can also get to know them by viewing their facebook page “GWRRA Shamrock Wings J2 Clare”. GWRRA’s motto is Friends for Fun, Safety and Knowledge with an emphasis on learning how to ride safe.