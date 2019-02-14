Bikini run raises funds for local cancer patient

February 14, 2019

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Nothing in the world beats spending a relaxing day on Houghton Lake watching people in shorts and bikinis romping on the beach and racing on the pristine lake with their toys, especially in February. Yes February! Last Sunday Cassie “Blain” Baker and Kaleigh “ Blain” Ellsworth of Lake, put out their swimsuits, hopped on the families Sno-Jet Thunder Jet’s and raced down a frozen drag strip to benefit Sherry Landon of Farwell in her fight with breast cancer at Fast Eddie’s Vintage and Classic Snowfest and Bikini Radar Run.

The popular snowmobile event raises funds to help cover costs for those fighting cancer and other diseases. Nine ladies and one male rider took part. Each sponsored entry raised money for featured individuals.

Sherry Landon, a former graphic designer/production manager for the Clare Review and current office manage at MSU Extension in Harrison, has been fighting

cancer since 2015. Like many others in the fight Mrs. Landon remains busy and determined to win her battle. She is still active with the Review submitting stories, photos and more, plus she does graphic design, works with 4-H and helps her husband Steve who covers and photographs various events in the region.

Being active in snowmobiling and racing is nothing new for Cassie and Kaleigh – the daughters of Bernie and Brenda Blain of Lake. Over the years the girls have raced, shown, trail ridden their family Sno-Jet collection plus helped out with “Sleddin’ at The Jack” the families popular vintage snowmobile swap and show held in July.

Having done so much why would they run a sled in their bikini in winter?

“I’ve done a lot with vintage snowmobile shows over the past 10 years or so. I know a lot of the people that participate, including Eddie Korbinski who put this event on. A few of them teased me about doing the bikini run. They tried tricking me into it by telling me it was because I didn’t know how to drive a snowmobile. But what really got me was that it was for Sherry Landon. I really like to help people, especially those that work supporting our community and never ask for anything in return. Steve and Sherry do so much for the communities around them. Their work impacts so many people in so many ways. They have trekked all over the countryside to be able to tell the stories that make history.

My sister Kaleigh Ellsworth was immediately on board. Our parents didn’t even think twice about letting us use their Thunder Jets. As a matter of fact, they sold a snowmobile part and donated the money from it plus my friends joined in donating and helping with emotional support convincing me I could do it. I work at Members First Credit Union they really encourage helping the community both through work and individually. My coworkers definitely thought I had lost my mind, but they all rallied around me and personally donated.

Speeding down the strip in a bikini was Exhilarating!! I really didn’t notice the cold. You’re focused going fast down the track and nothing else before you know it the run is over you never you really have time to think about anything else.

I have been amazed by our communities’ generosity and the amount of support I got. I have won trophies before for different things but this one means the most to me because it reflects who I am the best. Going out in public racing down a strip of ice on a snowmobile and having your picture in the paper takes a lot of courage, but not nearly as much as Sherry has had to face with cancer not once but three times. It was an honor to be able to do so”, Cassie said.

For Sherry Landon the battle continues, however, thanks to the advances being made every day in fighting cancer she is optimistic about her future. Because of friends like Cassie, Kaleigh, their fellow riders, those who donated and those who keep her in their prayers the fight is worthwhile.

“I was amazed at what I saw at the event. There are no words to describe the amount of love I felt from people who took part to help out and support me in my journey, from the riders to the event organizers and spectators. I am happy all who participated seemed to have a good time running down the frozen track, they held up better than my toes”, said Sherry.

Racing down a sheet of ice in a bikini might seem a bit insane to some people, however, thanks to promoters like Eddie and Stacie Korbinski and those who participate in events like this many people have reason to be hopeful that they can beat the big “C”. God Bless each and every one of them.