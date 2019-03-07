Blackledge wins $200k playing Powerball

A Clare County woman is looking forward to financial relief after winning a $200,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Powerball game.

Beverly Blackledge, 70, matched four of the white balls and the Powerball – 29-30-41-48-64 PB: 01 – in the Feb. 16 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, her prize was multiplied by four for a $200,000 prize. She bought the winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 701 North 1st Street in Harrison.

“I buy a ticket the day before every drawing and I always get the Powerplay,” said Blackledge. “I called the winning number hotline the day after the drawing and wrote down the winning numbers. I started with the Powerball and saw mine matched and then went on to match four white balls. When I realized the Powerplay was four, I couldn’t believe how much I had just won.”

Blackledge visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off bills, buy a car, and make home improvements.

“It feels amazing to win this prize, it’s like a breath of fresh air. This will provide financial relief for me and my family,” Blackledge said.

