Blaze causes heavy damage to MP home

January 24, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mt. Pleasant firefighters were called out at 9:50 p.m. last Saturday evening to fight a fire at 1415 Highland Street.

A release from Assistant Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Doug Lobsinger said, “The initial on scene report indicated heavy smoke coming from the eaves and flames on

the north side of the bi-level residential structure.”

He said the building occupants were out of the house when first responders arrived, and no one was injured. He said a neighbor notified the occupant of smoke coming from the eaves.

Firefighter were able to extinguish the back with an “aggressive interior and exterior attack,” the release said. “The structure received moderate structural damage and heavy interior damage with the loss of most of the contents.”

The release said the residents of the building will be displaced for an unknown period of time.

The Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, which is estimated to have caused over $150,000 in damages.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Shepherd Tri-Township, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, DTE Energy and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.

The release said, “Most home fires occur at night when people are sleeping. Check your smoke detectors monthly and replace batteries twice a year. Operating smoke detectors may save your life.”

Lobsinger added, “Remember if you are heating with wood, to have your chimney cleaned and checked annual by a professional.”