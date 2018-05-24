Block named new United Way director

It doesn’t take long to realize that there’s something special about Sarah Block.

Anyone who strikes up a conversation with the Clare County resident will soon discover that this dynamic young woman has not only accomplished more than most people her age – she’s just getting started.

So far, she’s enjoying the whirlwind of excitement surrounding her new role as Executive Director at United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties.

“I truly feel as though this opportunity was placed in my life for a reason, and I hope I can make everyone, including myself, proud,” Sarah said. “Clare and Gladwin Counties both have amazing community members willing to help me – and us – reach our full potential. I think with a little bit of time, we will see some positive impact in and around our communities.”

Sarah assumes the role of Executive Director of United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties on May 29, following a thorough search by board members to find the perfect candidate to fill the position after the departure of former Executive Director Jennifer Long.

“After a long and careful interviewing process, we believe that we have found the professional capabilities and personal attributes that will meet the current needs of our organization,” said Board President Kim Shea. “We believe that under Sarah’s leadership, United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties will become everything our friends and neighbors in Clare and Gladwin Counties need us to be.”

Board Secretary/Treasurer Jeff Provenzano agreed. “The Executive Director role and Sarah seemed like a perfect fit. We are very excited to have her come on board!”

Although Sarah is just beginning her relationship with United Way, she is no stranger to Clare or Gladwin Counties – she lives in Farwell and has friends and family in both counties.

Sarah is also no stranger to non-profit organizations – she started her very own in 2013. Called All-Stars, it offered the opportunity for children, teens, and adults with special needs to participate in athletics geared less towards competition and more towards the opportunity to play a sport and be active.

All-Stars was a work of love for Sarah – her youngest sister, Kayla, was born with a rare chromosome deletion that left her severely disabled.

Although she was unable to continue the All-Stars program because she was enrolling in college, Sarah still considers the early foray into the world of non-profits one of her greatest achievements.

Sarah’s life took an unexpected turn in the Fall of 2016, when she suffered a brain aneurysm. She had brain surgery, and was given a 10 percent chance of survival.

“I stayed at the University of Michigan for about a month,” Sarah said, adding that the doctors explained then that if she did survive, she would likely have a mental or physical disability.

But Sarah beat those odds. Determined not to let the medical event stop her, Sarah made a full recovery, and became more passionate than ever to help others.

Recently, she and her sister, Laura, partnered with the brain aneurysm organization, and hosted a 5K in their local community, raising almost $17,000.

The 5K event took place at Clare High School on April 21.

Sarah continued her involvement with non-profit organizations with her most recent position – working at a dental center that provides dental care to those who are unable to get treatment elsewhere.

It’s that leadership, passion, and motivation that make United Way of Clare and Gladwin County Board members confident that Sarah is the right person to move the organization forward.

Sarah, a Clare High School graduate, attended Mid Michigan Community College and Central Michigan University. She lives in Farwell with her husband, Zack.

Sarah added that she very much looks forward to meeting with folks here in Clare and Gladwin Counties, and partnering to make our communities better.

“In Clare and Gladwin Counties, we have a plethora of good, decent people willing to either help out fiscally or by donating their time,” she said. “If we all combine our efforts, we will be amazed what we can accomplish!”

You will be able to reach Sarah beginning May 29, at 989-386-6015; or by email at sblock@unitedwaycgc.org.