Blood covered suspects were only making video

July 5, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A report of armed men covered in blood in Mt. Pleasant’s Island Park last week led to a multi-agency search and the evacuation of two areas.

A call reporting two men covered in blood entering a bathroom at Island Park in Mt. Pleasant put Mt. Pleasant Police on alert and prompted an evacuation of Island Park while officers searched June 26th.

When officers arrived a citizen said he saw two “subjects,” dressed in camouflage, one with a long rifle, by the Vietnam Memorial in the park.

Another citizen reported seeing the two men in camouflage in Pickens Fields walking towards the Post Office.

Officers evacuated Pickens Fields as well because of the two sightings.

Officers from the MPPD, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Central Michigan University and the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police searched the area, assisted by the MSP K-9 unit.

No suspects, victims or evidence of a crime was found.

June 28, the MPPD updated the situation saying they had received information from a Midland Mother who reported that her 16-year-old-son was part of a club filming a role-playing scenario in Island Park just before Central Dispatch received the report of two men covered in blood and carrying what appeared to be a long gun. She said she had received a call from her son who was on his way home telling her not to be shocked because he was “covered in fake blood.”

She also reported that the group had a “prop gun” they were using in the video and said her son was wearing camouflage clothing.

Police determined that the incident was “a miscommunication from a ‘role-playing club to the proper authorities.”

The MPPD assured the community that there was no threat to the public and reminded citizens to “inform public safety officials of actions that could cause the general public concern.”