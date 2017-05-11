Blue Star Mothers plan to open new area chapter

By Chris Stevens

Intern Reporter

The president of the Blue Star Mothers Michigan department, Kathy Barnes, is seeking to start a new chapter for the organization in Isabella County, although she welcomes Clare County residents to join as well.

The Blue Star Mothers organization started in 1942 in Flint, following the attack on Pearl Harbor. The organization consists of mothers, as well as any female legal guardian with children serving in the military, or have children who are veterans. The organization’s mission is to support each other and their children while promoting patriotism. There is an associate membership, which is comprised of anyone who supports their cause, including fathers and friends, Barnes said.

Barnes is looking for 10 mothers to start the chapter, although by the organization’s rules only five is required. She said she’s looking for more than required because there’s a decent amount of work to be done, but “Many hands make light work.” Chapter members would commit one day a month for meetings apart from events and fundraisers. The meetings activities would vary from meeting to meeting depending on who needs more support.

Barnes joined Blue Star Mothers in 2010 when her youngest son joined the Army. Her eldest son joined the Navy in the 1990s, but she hadn’t realized the organization was still in operation.

Her grandmother was involved in the organization during the Korea War, and her great-grandmother was involved during World War II. During this time, when everyone had very little, members would give up their own ration cards for the troops overseas, because they had even less, Barnes said.

Blue Star Mothers chapters participate in donation drives and pack care packages for sons and daughters serving overseas. Barnes’s own chapter packed care totes with reusable shopping bags for homeless veterans at a Veterans Affairs clinic.

The new chapter could help with similar efforts at the VA clinics in Clare and Saginaw, she said, giving veterans anything they need, including toiletries and blankets. Upon formation of the new chapter Barnes would introduce it to the Saginaw and Midland chapters, who already help each other in their missions.

Those interested in joining the organization can check out the “Future Blue Star Mothers of Central Michigan” page on Facebook or contact Barnes at president.deptmi@bluestarmothers.us or 989-814-0650.