Blues fest set for Clare Art Alley

August 9, 2019

Are you ready for some of the Best Blues & Motown Music in the country?

Enjoy and evening of music featuring performances by The Real Deal – Blues You Can’t Refuse, Detroit Trouble and Big Ray and The Motor City Kings. Are you ready for perfect weather? Are you ready for great food and drinks?



If you are, Downtown Clare, Michigan is the place to be this Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. for Clare Art Alley’s, Michigan Blues, Brats & Blues. Bring your seat! Free Admission !!!



Seating will also be available for customers on the back patio of the Evening Post and in back of the Venue at 501.



Clare Art Alley Blues, Brats & Brews is sponsored by Cops & Doughnuts, Big Top Rental, the 505 Cafe, the 515 Gallery, Buccillis Pizza, the Doherty Hotel, Gateway Lanes, Four Leaf Brewing, Ruckle’s Pier, The Evening Post, Sound Productions, Timeout Tavern and the Whitehouse Restaurant.

