BOC acepts $5k grant

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners, at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, voted to accept a $5,000 grant to spay and neuter animals in the Clare County Animal Shelter’s Care.

The board also allowed the sheriff’s department to contract with Lincoln Township for additional law enforcement services from Sept. 1, 2017 through Aug. 31, 2018. The monthly rate is not to exceed $9,000.

Don Kolander, parks and recreation director gave a report on his department, including the fund-raisers they’re having.

Hayes Township gave a report on behalf of the DNR purchase of property.

“We were going to support them in letting them sell that land they have back to the DNR,” board chairwoman Karen Lipovsky said.

The commissioners voted to approve the facility emergency bomb threat plan.

The board later voted to enter closed session for union negotiations.