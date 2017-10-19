BOC amends CMDHD sanitary code

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners voted to amend the Central Michigan Department of Health Sanitary Code at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The action was taken to establish the Isabella County septic inspection and property transfer regulation.

“They have to have the other (Central Michigan) counties vote for it,” Clare County commission chairperson Karen Lipovsky said.

The board also heard the apportionment report from the equalization director to allow the county to spread the tax rolls.

Commissioners also approved the county child care budget summary plus the Michigan Supreme Court, state court administrative office and Michigan drug court grant program 2018 contract.

The board approved appointing Lester Vida, Brian Tomaski, Alan Jessup, Russ Hamilton and Sam Russell to the DPW board with terms to expire on Sept 20, 2020.

Also approved was the extension services agreement provided by Michigan state University of Clare County’s annual work plan.

The board appointed Democrat Lois Adams and Republican Carron Neville to the Board of Canvassers with terms to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

Commissioners approved an updated contact with the medical examiner’s office.

The board put a motion on hold to approve the Clare County Civil Infraction Ordinance.

“We want to be able to talk to our townships before we act on that,” Lipovsky said.