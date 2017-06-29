BOC approves full-time prosecutor, 4-3

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting on June 21, voted to approve a request from the prosecuting attorney’s office to promote a part-time prosecutor to full-time.

It was approved 4-3. There are now three full-time assistants to the prosecuting attorney.

Treasurer Roxane Nicholas presented the 2016 audit.

“We had a clean audit, everything looked good,” commission chairwoman Karen Lipovsky said.

The commissioners passed a resolution recognizing Allison Lipovsky for all she has done in the area. She attended Harrison High School.

The commission passed a motion to allow a lease agreement with the Child Advocacy Center to lease the county property at the northwest corner of Fourth/Oak Street in Harrison for $1 per year to store the CAC Mobile Home. The county would take ownership of the pole barn if the program no longer needed the barn, or if the program dissolved. This motion was approved contingent on legal review of the lease agreement.

“If they get the money, we’ll let them use part of our land,” Lipovsky said.

The commissioners voted to allow Central Dispatch to buy a new uninterrupted Power Supply System through the Trivalent Co. for $28,903 from existing funding already in the 261 Fund.

The commissioners voted to allow the sheriff’s department to purchase a narcotics K9 from Universal K9 for a total cost of $5500 from already existing funds within the 595 fund.