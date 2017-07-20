BOC approves funding

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners, at its Wednesday Board meeting approved an additional $50,000 appropriation for the Child Care Fund.

The board approved for the cornoner’s office to start charging, as do other counties,$50 for a cremation permit.

The commission appointed John C. Roulo to a term on the Veterans Affairs Board expiring on July 31, 2020. The Regional VII Area Agency on Aging 2018 annual implementation plan was also approved.

The board also approved updated terms for the Land Bank Authority members. That includes Jenny Beemer-Fritzinger, county treasurer; Dale Majewski and Jack Kleinhardt from the county commission; Michelle Bott, Clare City deputy treasurer; Tracy Beadline, City of Harrison manager and clerk; Linda Peterson, Winterfield Township Treasurer and Maye Tessner-Rood, Hayes Township Treasurer, all for three-year terms.

There was also discussion on the health insurance administrator and financial software.

“We approved to switch from our current system,” Majewski said on the software issue.