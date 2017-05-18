BOC approves guns for animal control officers

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners voted at its Wednesday meeting to allow animal control officers to carry a gun while on duty.

“Before, they did not carry a gun,” Commissioner chairperson Karen Lipovsky said. “We’re going to allow them to. Some of the places they go to have a mean dog and they have to hurry up and get out of there.

“They have to go through training at the sheriff’’s office before they get a gun. They have to do it just like a deputy would.”

Lipovsky said the commission also entered a 2017 agreement remonumentation with Lapham Associates.

“They have done the corners for I don’t know how many years,” Lipovsky said. “We only get so much money from the state for this. I think they’ve said 77 percent of the county is done now.”

A resolution was passed for appreciation of the extension office, which has been in Clare County for 100 years.”

The county also changed companies for workman’s compensation. The new company is Manufacturing Technology Mutual Insurance Co.

“It will save us somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000,” Lipovsky said.