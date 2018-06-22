BOC authorizes $37.5k for patrol cars

June 22, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners, at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, voted to allow the sheriff department to utilize no more than $37,500 for the replacement of needed patrol units.

The commissioners voted to allow the sheriff department to renew the video visitation contract with Homeway for a period of five years at no cost to the county.

The board also approved allowing the Animal Control department to enter into a worksite agreement with Region VII AAA to the purpose of providing training position for SCSEP enrollees. The board approved a contract with Preston Community Services LLLC for the Equalization Department.

Also approved was a motion to approve the notice of Certification of County allocated Tax Levy with the Board chair and clerk to sign it. The clerk would be provided access to the Michigan Centralized Birth Certification System, and estimated fees under the System with estimated fees under the agreement not to exceed $9,600 over a three-year period.

The board also voted to allow Maximus to do a jail study for $5,000 with funds to be used from contingency to the Costs Study line item.

The commission also voted to allow a new hire in the treasurer’s office as a replacement.