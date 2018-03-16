BOC continues once a month meetings

March 16, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

It’s relatively quiet at the Clare County Board of Commissioners where chairperson Karen Lipovsky isn’t expecting any major issue when the board meets next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lipovsky said the board’s once-a-month meeting policy which differs from other counties who meet twice a month continues to be effective.

“Years ago we used to meet twice a month,” he said “That was four or five years ago. We figured, everyone on the board at that time, that we should get everything done at one meeting. There are times when maybe we should have two. Most of the times we get it done in one.”

There are special meetings at budget time, Lipovsky said.

Meetings start at 9 a.m. and they’re usually done by noon.

The advantage of morning meetings, Lipovsky said, is being able to speak with department heads and other employees while they’re working.