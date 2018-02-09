BOC defends decision to close center

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County Board of Commissioners chair Karen Lipovsky has acknowledged the negative reaction being heard on the commission’s decision on Jan. 17 to close the Lake Senior Center.

“We’ve been getting phone calls ever since,” Lipovsky said. “We’ve been hearing about the disappointment.”

She’s expecting it to come up at the commission’s next meeting later this month.

“The building is not in very good shape and we only serve approximately eight seniors,” Lipovsky said. “That’s not many seniors and its not worth the money we pay for in rent.”

Clare Senior Services director Lori (Ware) Phelps told Review writer Pat Maurer that the same services to seniors will be offered and the action taken was to move the services from the DAV building.”

Lipovsky said senior services could still bring meals to the seniors that have been using the Lake facility.

“We don’t own the building, the DAV does,” Lipovsky said. “They charge us rent. It’s not a big deal, but it is when the building is not in that good of shape.”