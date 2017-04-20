BOC eliminates planning comm.

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners decided at its Wednesday board meeting to drop the planning commission.

“It was a unanimous vote,” Clare County commission chairperson Karen Lipovsky. “We felt the townships do their own (planning) so they don’t have to come to us.”

The commissioners accepted the equalized value recommendation, as presented by the County Equalization Director, of $1,210,566,001.

The board received an update from the animal control office and Ruanne Hicks who provided an update on the animal shelter.

The fee has been $15 and Hicks wanted to lift it to $30.

“All the animals adopted out of there will be spayed or neutered,” Lipovsky said.

The board approved the Intergovernmental broadband agreement with Winterfield Township, approved the Clare County Emergency Action Guidelines for 2017 and appointed Therese Hailey to the jury board with a term to expire April 30, 2023. The commission also OKed replacing a vacant fulltime corrections officer position in June at entry level pay with existing budget funds.

Also approved was selling a 2005 Dodge caravan minivan with other vehicles up for bid. The commissioners are also allowing Central Dispatch to put out a proposal for the replacement of the UPS and purchase from existing funds in the 911 new equipment line.