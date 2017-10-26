BOC funds parks

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County Board of Commissioners chairperson Karen Lipovsky realizes how tough it was to have a budget that pleased everyone.

But one thing that has pleased Lipovsky and the commission is being able to fund a county park system.

Lipovsky said the park system is budgeted for the same amount this year. The county parks director, a part-time employee, is Don Kolander

A year ago, the parks program, wasn’t budgeted, but was reinstated after further budget negotiations between Kolander and the county Board of Commissioners.

“We gave him the same amount this year,” Lipovsky said.

The department has done some of its own fundraising, Kolander added, to keep the department going.

