BOC pays tribute to #1 animal shelter in Michigan

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at its monthly meeting on Tuesday to pay special tribute to the Clare County Animal Shelter employees and volunteers.

“We have the No. 1 county animal shelter this year for the state,” board chairperson Karen Lipovsky said. “We’re very proud of that. They work very hard at getting animals adopted. They got a plaque and the whole works, which we’re very proud of.” Commissioners also approved the appointments of Lois Adams and Carron Neville from Dec. 31, 2017 to Oct. 31, 2021 for the Board of Canvassers.”

Commissioners voted to allow the building department to purchase a used four-wheel drive pickup for $16,829 with funds to come from building and electrical.

The Commission voted to allow the courthouse and animal control to enter into a contract with Koorsen Fire and security for annual fire extinguisher service.”

The commission passed a resolution allowing employees that transfer to another Clare County Dept. to remain in their current MERS plan.