BOC tables Sheriff’s request for personnel

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners focused on items regarding the sheriff’s department during Wednesday’s monthly board meeting. Vice chairman Jack Kleinhardt said the commission okayed a replacement for one of the sheriff department cars.

“They also asked for more courthouse security and to hire more people,” Kleinhardt said. “We tabled that until the sheriff and undersheriff can get back to us to explain what they’re going to do there.”

Both the sheriff and undersheriff were not able to attend Wednesday’s meeting. The commission approved the Clare County emergency operations plan. The commissioners approved having the sheriff’s department lease a detective for $5,025 with existing funds in the budget.

“The funds were there and we approved them,” Kleinhardt said The commissioners heard a report on parks and recreation from department director Don Kolander. “He gave a report on his future plans for the summer,” Kleinhardt said.

There was also discussion on a planning commission. “We have put the commission doormat and there was discussions on whether or not to reactivate them,” Kleinhardt said. “We decided to go out to the townships and ask the people we represent if they want us to restore it. A few years back about half the townships, in Clare County, are zoned and have their own planning commission and want to take care of their own planning. Before we reactivate our planning commission we need to hear from our townships. If we are going to restore the commission, we need to give them direction on what we want them to do.”

The commission voted to appoint Tracey Jackson to the parks and recreation board for a three-year term that expires on Oct. 31, 2020. The commissioner reappointed Terry Acton and Eddie Erskine to the airport board through Dec. 31, 2020. They appointed Connie Cauchi as a new member through Dec. 1, 2020.

The commissioners allowed the county clerk to promote a part-time employee to fulltime. The prosecuting attorney asked to fill a vacancy and was given approval. There was a lengthy discussion on the next budget.

“We continually spend more than what we’re bringing in,” Kleinhardt said. “We have to make some adjustments with the budget.”