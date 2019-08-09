BOC tells departments to revert to 2017 budget

August 9, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners, at its special meeting last week, directed all departments to go back to the 2017 budget.Clerk Lori Martin said a motion was approved to take projected revenue of $12,254,958 and “that is what we will base our budget on and kick back to the 2017 budget of $12,600,373 and add in the insurance kickback which is $140,000. We will add in the deficit so it will give a total revenue of $128,585 in the positive, then we will have to revert to some of the things that are needed like the update of the 7 to 10 and some other added things

“Administrator (Tracy) Byard asked if the board wanted by department or if all departments for each elected official could be put together and balanced as one big budget. The example was the clerk has six different budgeted departments, and can she put them all together as one? Vice Chairperson (Samantha) Pitchford wants each department separated, not put together as one under one elected official, otherwise they will have the state come in and say what will be cut.”The motion was approved 6-1 with Commissioner Jeffrey Haskell voting no.“The budget meetings scheduled for this week have been cancelled and not rescheduled,” Martin said. “They will discuss it during the regular meeting in August.”

