BOC votes to buy bullet proof vests

February 22, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners voted at Wednesday’s monthly meeting to allow the sheriff department to utilize $9,000 from already existing funds to purchase the necessary bullet resistant vests for staff.

The commissioners also voted to allow the sheriff department to buy a used patrol unit for no more than $10,000 from existing funds. The commissioners also allowed the sheriff department to buy a used patrol unit from the revenue of the sale of the military tractor in the amount of the accepted bid.

Melissa Townsend of the conservation district talked to commissioners about the upcoming spring tree sales.

“There’s all different kinds of things you can get,” board chair Karen. Lipovsky said.

Dave Coker was reappointed to the Parks Recreational Board with a term ending on March 31, 2021.

The board approved a resolution to apply for financial assistance for fiscal year 2018-19 for the public transportation program.

The commissioners voted to allow the Veteran Affairs Department to purchase a Korean War statue for the Veterans Freedom Park for $30,800 to be paid from proceeds raised from the Snowball Dance.

The board approved the personnel manual with the proposed changes.

The board also voted to buy computers in bulk for $12,189 with funds to come from already budgeted line items.

Around eight individuals were at the meeting and questioned last month’s decision to close the Lake senior site. Lipovsky said county officials explained why they decided to close it down. The condition of the building was among the reasons given.