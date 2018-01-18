BOC votes to close Lake Senior Center

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners voted at its monthly meeting on Wednesday to close the Lake Senior Center.

Seniors will be bused to other locations.

“The building is in bad shape and it’s not very safe,” commission chairperson Karen Lipovsky said. “The director felt we had to get rid of it.”

Lipovsky was elected as chairperson at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

Jack Kleinhardt was elected as vice-chairperson. Lipovsky and Kleinhardt will both be serving their second consecutive years in these respective positions.

A resolution was passed that those two officers be for one-year terms.

The commission also reviewed and adopted board rules.

There was discussion on an ordinance pertaining to pets being left outside in the cold.

“When we had that below zero temperature,” Lipovsky said, “some people left their dogs out in a doghouse without straw, without blankets, without anything. We want an ordinance to make them take care of their animals.”

The commission voted to give the veterans $30 allowance a month on their cell phones.

“That’s what we do with the court, same thing,” Lipovsky said.

The commission also purchased a boiler for the jail for $11,218.

The commission approved a letter of understanding to put Colleen Ritchie into a Unit 2 position under chief deputy drain commissioner with a salary level that is equal to the office manager after the third-year scale. The parties also agreed Colleen Ritchie could return to her Unit 1 secretarial position if she was no longer needed as chief deputy drain commissioner.