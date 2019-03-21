BOC votes to spend $185K on CD phone system

March 21, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners took action on various items regarding Central Dispatch at Wednesday’s meetings.

The board voted to allow CD to purchase an upgraded phone system from West Safety Services cost of $185,340.84.

Of that amount, $131,024 will be financed through leasing two over four years and the remainder of the costs are for future maintenance. It must be paid directly to West Safety Services for $9,202.03 for the second through fifth years.

The board also approved the request for Central Dispatch to reimburse Mason-Oceana Central dispatch at a cost of $6,155.78 to pay for the software updates required for Clare County to join the multi-node telephone system.

The board reappointed Joe Phillips to the Community Mental Heath Board for a three-year term to expire on March 20, 2022.

The board voted to allow Karl Hauser to attend the National Conference for Veterans Affairs in Cleveland. Funds will come from the Veterans Affairs Grant.

The board reappointed Terry Acton, Connie Cauchi and Ed Erskine and appointed Kim Kennicott to the Airport Board for a two-year term to expire on March 29, 2021.