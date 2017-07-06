Bowling faces child porn charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 31-year-old Farwell man, Nathan J. Bowling, is facing three federal felony charges for producing and trafficking child pornography.

Bowling was initially interviewed March 9 by Clare County Detectives on a criminal sexual conduct complaint. Reportedly Bowling revealed during the interview that he viewed “more porn than the normal male.”

He told the detectives about one illegal video of a man and his young daughter on his computer, saying he may have deleted it, according to an affidavit sworn by FBI Special Agent Douglas L. Smith June 9.

Bowling admitted pretending to be a female online and receiving photos from “other females online, claiming to be 15 years old.”

When investigators executed a search warrant on Bowling’s laptop, they discovered “numerous files of apparent child porn,” a MLive post from the Bay City News said.

Clare Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said, “We turned the matter over to the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] in Bay City,” because investigators believed Bowling may have produced child porn. Transcripts of internet “Skype” chats reportedly showed Bowling allegedly bragging about taking photos or using hidden cameras to take pornographic photos of a 16-year old, according to Smith’s affidavit.