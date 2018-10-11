Break-in leads to drug house, three arrested

An October 5th report of a break-in at a Hayes Township concrete business led to the arrest of two from Farwell and one from Clare.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the report came in around 8 a.m. with several gallons of fuel, surveillance cameras and other items taken from the business.

Detectives investigating determined that a 38-year-old Clare Man, Jason Methner, was a suspect in the larceny. They also determined the vehicle he used during the crimes and found the black 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup at a residence near Harrison Avenue and Washington Road in Grant Township.

Investigators found that the homeowner at the residence, reportedly an acquaintance of Methner, also had a warrant for drug activity.

With search warrants, detectives found Methner hiding in the garage and also discovered the stolen cameras, a meth lab and meth lab components in the garage.

The homeowner, Matthew Johnson, 48 of Farwell, was found hiding inside a wall in the home, and Katheryn Durfee, 35 of Farwell was also found at the home and arrested.

Methner, who reportedly also had warrants for traffic offenses from Saginaw, was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on several charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office including possession of meth, a controlled substance; larceny over $200 and under $1,000; and theft of motor vehicle fuel. His bond was set at $100,000/ten percent.

He has been released on bond.

Johnson was arraigned in 80th District Court on charges of operating a meth lab; resisting and obstructing a police officer; possession of marijuana; and as a habitual offender, 4th offense. His bond was set at $150,000/ten percent.

He remains lodged at the Clare County jail.

Durfee was charged in 80th District Court with operating a meth lab, and with harboring a fugitive. Her bond was set at $80,000/ten percent.

She remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the arrests by the Clare City Police K9 Unit; the Michigan State Police; the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team; Clare County Animal Control; the Clare Fire Department and Mid Michigan Towing.