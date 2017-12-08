Bremer to retire after 37 years

After 37 years of practicing medicine, 29 of which were in the Clare community, Family Medicine Physician David Bremer, D.O., will retire at the end of this year. His last day seeing patients will be December 22.

Dr. Bremer earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo., and completed an internship at Muskegon General Hospital. He is a member of the medical staff at MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare and served as its chief of staff in 1995, 2003, 2011 and 2012. Dr. Bremer has delivered several generations of babies in Clare and cared for thousands of area residents. He has also served as the athletic physician for Clare Public Schools and as an advisory board member for Tendercare, Inc.

In addition, Dr. Bremer is a member of the Michigan Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, Michigan Osteopathic Association, Michigan Association of Osteopathic Family Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association.

“Dr. Bremer has been a premier member of the Clare medical staff for nearly three decades,” said Ray Stover, president, MidMichigan Medical Centers in Clare and Gladwin. “His experience and leadership have been a tremendous help to the community, the Medical Center and to me personally. I cannot express the level of appreciation we have for his dedication and service.”

Dr. Bremer has been a strong supporter of educational opportunities that are helping to train the next generation of physicians and other health care providers who will be caring for our community in the future. He has been a clinical instructor for the Central Michigan University Physician Assistant Program, a preceptor for medical students in Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and College of Human Medicine and a board member for the Medical Assistant Program at Mid Michigan Community College.

In addition to his clinical contributions, Dr. Bremer has a long history of volunteering his time and support to organizations that help meet other community needs, including local food pantries, the Clare County Baby Pantry, the Clare County Community Foundation, United Way of Clare County, Helping Hands (formerly Loving Hands) and Special Olympics. He has also completed mission trips to Peru, Mexico, Haiti, Nicaragua and Lithuania.

Patients, colleagues and the community may stop by to wish Dr. Bremer well at a retirement open house on Friday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Venue at 501, 505 N. McEwan Street in Clare.