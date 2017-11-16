Bremers chosen to chair Love Light

David Bremer, D.O., and Colleen Bremer have been named co-chairs of MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare’s Love Light Trees program. Contributions to the MidMichigan Health Foundation from this event will purchase a GE Logiq E9 ultrasound machine to benefit patients undergoing peripheral vascular procedures at the Medical Center in Clare.

“Christmas is the time of year when we share our blessings and love,” said Dr. Bremer. “This time each year we remember those who have had an important place in our lives and in our hearts. Through celebration of lives well lived and honoring special people, our donations and the lighting of the Love Light Trees brings a special glow to our community.”

“For the 29 years we have lived in Clare County, we know what a giving place this is, and how important a local hospital is to the community,” added Mrs. Bremer. “We are privileged to be the co-chairs of this year’s Love Light Trees program.”

Dr. Bremer has been a physician in the Clare community for 30 years. His involvement in helping others is extensive and includes supporting sporting events, serving the Amish community and organizing mission trips. Dr. Bremer has served as chief of staff for the Medical Center in Clare. He has given several scholarships for students pursuing careers in the medical field and has been a mentor to many.

Mrs. Bremer has been equally supportive by giving back to the Clare community. She is on the board of His Helping Hands, participates in the Baby Pantry for Clare County and partakes in the community nutritional network. She is actively involved in Volunteers in Mission where she and Dr. Bremer have traveled to Nicaragua, Peru and Lithuania.

As program co-chairs, Dr. and Mrs. Bremer will oversee the Love Light Trees ceremony where the Love Light Trees are illuminated. This year’s lighting ceremony will be Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., in front of the Medical Center in Clare. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Proceeds from this year’s Love Light Trees program will enable the MidMichigan Health Foundation to purchase a GE Logiq E9 ultrasound machine. The Logiq E9 features advanced technology that assists the physician during peripheral vascular procedures, helping the physician gain access to the blood vessel to repair the blockage and improve patient care.

Those interested in more information or wish to donate to the Love Light Trees program may visit www.midmichigan.org/lovelighttrees or contact the MidMichigan Health Foundation at (989) 839-1932.