Bridge work means detours through Clare again

September 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

US-127 northbound travelers who want to get to Clare will have to exit the freeway on the north side of the City until mid-November while the Michigan Department of Transportation invests $1.2 million in bridge repairs, including replacing the bridge deck, of the northbound US-127 BR northbound exit ramp over southbound US-127 in Isabella County.



A release from Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications said, “. Drivers should follow the posted detour via northbound US-127/westbound US-10 to Exit 60 (Old 127), Collonville Road, and US-127 BR.”



This work will replace the bridge deck, providing a smoother driving surface and extending the life of the bridge. The reconstruction of the bridge is estimated to be complete by November 15.



To add to the confusion, an overnight closure detoured southbound US-127 through the City as well, briefly closing both north and south lanes to traffic. That detour, to demolish part of a bridge, was only scheduled for the one night and the southbound freeway was scheduled to reopen early Thursday morning.



Drivers should follow the detour signs, MDOT urged.

Share This Post Tweet