Brotherly scuffle ends in one sibling dead

August 9, 2018
By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
A fight between two brothers Sunday evening left one brother dead and second arrested for his brother’s murder.
A 44-year-old Isabella County man, Curtis William Boyer, is
facing open murder charges in the shooting death of his brother at a residence on West Walton Road in Rolland Township Sunday evening.
A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said deputies were dispatched to a “domestic assault between two brothers” around 10:46 p.m.
While deputies were enroute they learned that one of the men had shot the other and when they arrived they found a man dead in the mobile home where the shooting took place.
Boyer was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
He has been charged with open murder, discharge of a firearm in a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.
Boyer’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety. Both the open murder charge and discharge of a firearm in a building causing death carry a life sentence, while the felony firearms charges carry a penalty of two years for each.
