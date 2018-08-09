Brown nabbed for alleged littering

August 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A man suspected of dumping large amounts of newspapers along roads in the area of Arnold Lake Road and the Jay Woods Subdivision has been arrested and charged with littering.

Robert Erwin Brown, 82, was arraigned in 80th District Court Thursday on the littering charge and released on a $100 bond.

Clare County Review owner Mike Wilcox said the newspaper has been receiving complaints about the newspapers being thrown out on the roads for a long time.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office said there have been numberous reports of randomly dumped newspapers over the last several years.

July 28th a 911 call to Clare County’s Central Dispatch reported that a man was throwing out newspapers in the Hayes Township area near Lakewood and Hamilton Drives. The witness that reported the incident followed the vehicle, a 2012 silver Chrysler 300 and found the vehicle had crashed into a tree on Hamilton Drive near Fishing Site Road. Brown was arrested on traffic charges and after that arrest a second warrant for littering was issued.