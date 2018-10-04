Brown sentenced for littering

October 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Robert Erwin Brown, 82, pled guilty September 24 to littering after being arrested on the charge on July 28th, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis reported this week.

Brown was charged with dumping large amounts of newspapers along roads in the area of Arnold Lake Road and the Jay Woods Subdivision.

Clare County Review owner Mike Wilcox said in August that the newspaper had been receiving complaints about the newspaper being thrown out on the roads for a long time.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office related numerous reports of randomly dumped newspapers over the last several years.

Ambrozaitis said “This type of littering had been a problem in that area for several years with over 15 complaints having been made without a lead on a suspect.”

Ambrozaitis charged Brown with Littering – Objects in Path of Vehicle, which is a one year misdemeanor.

Brown was sentenced by Judge Joshua Farrell to 365 days in jail with credit for two days served and 363 days held in abeyance; with $450 in costs and fees; and will do 20 hours of community service within 45 days. He was not charged with restitution and not given probation.