Budget process ongoing

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County Board of Commissioners chairwoman Karen Lipovsky is anticipating budget discussions next week for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The county commissioners meets next Wednesday.

“We’re going to talk about (the budget) next Tuesday, before the meeting on Wednesday,” Lipovsky said. “There’s a couple of commissioners that will sit down and go over it with the administrator. After we get done with that, we can tell you more.

“We haven’t decided how we want to present the budget yet. We don’t know if we want to do it the way we always have or do something different. That’s what we’ll discuss with the administrator (Tracy Byard).”

In the past, the county has given the department heads paper work for the department heads to fill in the lines “and tell us how much money they need,” Lipovsky said. “Then we go from there. I’m not too sure what we’ll do this year. (Revenues) haven’t increased a lot. We want to try to make it an $11.5 million budget. The administrator will tell us what revenues are coming in. Some of those are supposed to go to certain departments like courts and the clerk. Those are all mandated offices which we have to supply money to in order for them to run.”