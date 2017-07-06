Burtons purchase Gateway Lanes

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After 35 years under the ownership of Jack and Julie Gross, Gateway Lanes and the Lounge has new owners.

Matt and Colleen Burton became the official owners of the long standing business on June 30.

“We are excited to serve Clare and surrounding communities with bowling, karaoke and DJ dancing (now on Saturday and planned soon on Wednesdays),” Matt said.

He added that they will be adding to the menu and expanding the restaurant soon. He said they are also planning new “dart leagues” at the business.

The Burtons have two children, Reed who is 7 and Lindsey, age 11.

Matt also is the long-time owner of a Mt. Pleasant business, “Jack Of All Trades Coins and Collectables.”

Watch for an in-depth article about Gateway Lanes in next week’s issue.