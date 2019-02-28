Bus accident injures seven in Surrey Twp.

February 28, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Icy roads and bad weather caused a school bus crash on Ludington Drive Saturday evening that sent seven to the hospital in Clare.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Mariam Nead, 34 of Scottville, was the driver of the Mason County Central School bus carrying the Forensic Club. The accident was reported to Clare County Central Dispatch around 7:43 p.m.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said she lost control of the bus, left the roadway, went into a ditch and crashed into a tree. A Mason County News article said the bus hit a patch of black ice, which caused the accident.

There were 40 on board the bus, which was returning to Scottville from a tournament in Frankenmuth.

The accident happened near Yoder Drive in Surrey Township.

Of the 40 passengers on the Mason County bus, four students and three adults were taken to Mid Michigan Medical Center-Clare for treatment of their injuries.

The rest of the bus passengers, 31 students and two chaperones, were loaded into a Farwell school bus and later taken back to Scottville.

Farwell High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger, who lives just across the road from where the accident occurred, said, “It was almost in my front yard. We saw the flashing lights, my husband went out to check and came back to tell me it was a school bus. I went down our drive immediately to do whatever I could to help.”

She continued, “We have great emergency response teams and they were awesome. The students too, they were amazing.” She contacted Scottville and then made another call. “I called our transportation director Debbie Schomisch and she immediately called bus driver Delos Blain and came with him to the scene, bringing a Farwell bus to the site so the uninjured kids and adults could keep warm.

She said she brought a car full of the youngsters to the house several times to get snacks and use the bathroom, took them back with more snacks and water for the others, and ferried more of the students up the driveway to her home and back to the bus again, making more trips.

“Later Delos drove one of our busses to take the students back to Scottville and Deb went with him. They didn’t get back until 2 a.m. That was wonderful of them to help out on their day off!”

The kids and adults in the bus were lucky, Yarger said. “When Delos was driving the bus to the scene of the accident, he said he saw two or three more cars that went into the ditch on the slippery roads.”

She added, “Luckily there wasn’t much traffic when the accident happened. It could have been a real tragedy.”

Surrey Fire and Rescue, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, Fox Wrecker and Farwell Area Schools all assisted the CCSO at the scene.