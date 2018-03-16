Business owners jailed for food stamp fraud

March 16, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two Harrison women have been arraigned for allegedly using a Bridge Card they purchased to buy food for their

restaurant, Mama Cillies, in Harrison.

Information from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said the arrests and arraignments were the result of a joint investigation between the Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan State Police.

Michelle Henry and Marlene Wright were each arraigned March 8 on one count of Food Stamps – Fraud Over $1,000 (a up to ten year felony and/or $250,000 fine; and one count of Computers, Using to Commit a Crime, also a ten year felony and or $10,000 fine.

Bond for Henry and Wright was set at $130,000 Cash/surety/ten percent each. They have been released on bond.

Their next court date is March 22 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination has been set for March 29th.