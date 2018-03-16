Business owners jailed for food stamp fraud

March 16, 2018

Two Harrison women have been arraigned for allegedly using a Bridge Card they purchased to buy food for their

Michelle Henry

restaurant, Mama Cillies, in Harrison.

Information from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said the arrests and arraignments were the result of a joint investigation between the Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan State Police.

Marlene Wright

Michelle Henry and Marlene Wright were each arraigned March 8 on one count of Food Stamps – Fraud Over $1,000 (a up to ten year felony and/or $250,000 fine; and one count of Computers, Using to Commit a Crime, also a ten year felony and or $10,000 fine.

Bond for Henry and Wright was set at $130,000 Cash/surety/ten percent each. They have been released on bond.
Their next court date is March 22 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination has been set for March 29th.

