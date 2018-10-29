Business Profile Big Boy in Clare

October 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

“My grandparents introduced me to Big Boy 35 years ago,” said Terry Welch, the Executive General Manager of Clare’s Big Boy restaurant. “I always loved being with my grandparents and the food was always great too!”

Big Boy in Clare is one of 30 restaurants owned by Big Boy Restaurant Group of Warren Michigan, but that may be changing soon. Welch is in the process of making the Clare Big Boy his own franchise. He said, “I give all the Glory to God!”

“Owning the franchise will mean that we will be able to become more involved with the community,” he said. “We will be able to sponsor events and activities around the area. I am looking forward to giving back to the community.” He has been the Executive General Manager of the Clare business since July of 2017, and also resides in Clare, MI.

The Clare Big Boy Restaurant, on the top of the hill at the north end of the City, has been a fixture in Clare since the 1980s when it was first opened by the Holbrook family.

Welch is proud of the Big Boy tradition. “Eighty-five percent of our menu items are ‘Pure Michigan’,” he said. “Our burger comes from local farms and is always fresh, never frozen. In fact all of our items with the Big Boy label are from right here in Michigan.”

Welch said the restaurant specializes in their famous Slim Jim sandwiches and the Big Boy Classic. They also feature popular items like their country fried steak, fish and chips and pot roast dinners. He added that Big Boy has just added a new fabulous “Endless Burger Bar” on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., giving lunch-goers the option to “make their burger any way they like it, with cheese, bacon, French fries and more.” Everything is there to build a really great burger.

Of course they always feature their sumptuous soup and salad bar (open daily at 11 a.m.) which features fresh salad fixings and six choices of soup. “The most popular are broccoli and ham, and the cabbage soup,” Welch said.

Also on the menu is their great weekend breakfast buffet with a wide selection of delicious breakfast items to choose from, open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What makes Big Boy unique?

Welch said, “It’s because of the Big Boy statue out in front, inviting everyone to come in and enjoy a great breakfast, lunch or dinner anytime of the day!”

Clare’s Big Boy is located at 10240 South Clare Avenue. Their winter hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Summer hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Their phone number is 989-386-4525. Visit their website at bigboy.com or visit them on Facebook.

Better yet, stop in for a great meal!