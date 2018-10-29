Business Profile Brad Malley Well Drilling Inc.

October 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Starting in the late 1800’s, Brad Malley’s great-great grandfather created a well drilling business that eventually, five generations later would become Brad Malley Well Drilling, Inc.

Brad tagged alongside his father starting at the age of five, going to job sites and learning as he went. In 1984, at the age of 19, he started Brad Malley Well Drilling, Inc. and since has created Mid Michigan’s largest and most experienced well drilling company.

The company’s staff has over 100 years of combined well drilling experience. With three licensed well drillers and an experienced 24 hour on-call service crew, they strive to maintain the same quality, service and integrity of the deep rooted pride in keeping with the family tradition.

Located at 1565 S Park Place St in Mt. Pleasant, the company offers the newest well drilling equipment and serves a wide range of customers from drilling residential water wells to large commercial projects all over Central Lower Michigan.

Their website says, “We only use quality, name brand pumps and tanks and offer a five-year manufacturer warranty on equipment and a one-year warranty on all parts and labor on any new well that we install.”

Brad Malley has three drilling rigs with new technology for fast and flexible scheduling.

They feature a removable telescoping screen for cost effective service; fully removable submersible pumps and motors, five inch PVC corrosion resistant casing with a four inch PVC screen; all brass fittings for long life and durability; and fully splined casing utilizing no glue or PVC cement.

Their services include residential, commercial, service, Geothermal, repair and drilling. They are fully licensed and insured and offer Cathodic Protection.

All the work is done by Brad Malley’s staff. There are no sub-contractors. They include complete hook-up and tie-in with every well, get all necessary permits, and completely clean up the well site when the work is done.

24-Hour Service allows quick response to no water emergencies. No matter the day or time, 24-hours a live person will answer their phones.

Additional services they offer include excavation services such as: foundation excavation, dozer leveling, driveways, and much more. Concrete services provided include: Residential and Commercial foundations, garages, all types of flat work, sidewalks, approaches and driveways.

Brad Malley Well Drilling is a member of the: National Ground Water Association; the Michigan Ground Water Association; the Central Michigan Home Builders Association; the Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce; the National Building Trades Association; the National Federation of Independent Business; the Small Business Association of Michigan; and the Better Business Bureau of Grand Rapids.

They are registered with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Michigan Ground Water Association, the National Ground Water Association and the International Ground Source Heat Pump Association.

Check out their website at www.bradmalleywelldrilling.com and give them a call for a same-day free estimate at 1-800-717-6022.