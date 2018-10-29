Business Profile Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 588

October 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

It has been 30 years since the Clare Farwell American Legion Post opened up between Clare and Farwell, and they are completely remodeling the Post building “inside and out” said Club Room Manager Jamie Schlafley.

The Post was formed in 1988 and the present location was built about 20 years ago. It is one of 400 American Legion Posts in Michigan, all chartered by the U.S. Congress.

To celebrate their brand new updated look for the Farwell Post, they will be holding a Grand Opening on October 28th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Post, which is located west of Clare and just east of Farwell at 400 East Ludington Drive (M-115).

The Grand Opening will include door prizes, a complementary buffet, a 50-50 raffle, live music, drink specials plus games and fun for the whole family.

Although they are well known in the area for their charitable events and many fundraisers, Schlafley said, “This isn’t a fundraiser, it is a celebration of our newly remodeled and updated facility.” He explained, “We have a new face on the building, have created an extended patio, and have completely remodeled the Club Room, complete with a granite horseshoe bar, three new widescreen TVs and a new sound system. Behind the scenes, they have also improved all of the mechanical including electrical, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, and installed an all-new kitchen and walk-in cooler.” A new meeting room at the Post is under construction now.

“We want to show off all of our improvements,” Post Commander Brent Coates said, “and encourage veterans and their families to become members. We encourage everyone to come to the Grand Opening and see what it is all about.”

The members of the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 have a lot of fun together hosting and participating in events and fundraisers all over Clare County. The Post serves Clare, Farwell and all of the surrounding areas. “We provide an opportunity for veterans and their families to serve each other and the community,” Coates said.

There are four ways to join the American Legion, he explained. Veterans, both men and women can join through the Legionnaires; female spouses (or a mother or daughter) can join the Woman’s Auxiliary; men who are related to veterans, but not veterans themselves and join the Sons of the American Legion; and motorcycle enthusiasts who would like to be a part of a patriotic riders group can join the American Legion Riders.

Aaron Moline is the Director of the American Legion Riders and Kelly Morley is the Publicity Chairman. For more information, go to Facebook (Clare Farwell American Legion), or give them a call at 989-588-6069 between noon and 9 p.m. They are open seven days a week.