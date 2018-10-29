Business Profile Clark Modular Homes

October 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Established retailer since 1983, Clark Modular Homes is also a Licensed Builder in the State of Michigan. Family owned and operated, Clark’s is one of Michigan’s largest home dealers with several homes on display for you to tour. As your complete home project builder and General Contractor, Clark’s will build your dream home from start to finish. Clark’s also has construction and well drilling sister companies. There are no outside contractors to delay construction.

Clark’s also has a service department with over 75 years combined experience. With two service vans on the road daily for prompt service.

Clark’s professional construction management staff will guide you through the complete phases of your dream home, from the financing to the finish. They are a very seasoned staff with a wealth of knowledge that will make building your new dream home a reality in a short time. They take pride in every home they build as if it were their own home. They want to ensure that your dream home is exactly what you were dreaming about. From a single wide to a two-story home Clark’s can meet your needs.

They have won the People’s Choice 2004 – 2010, 2014-2018 in Isabella County and also Upstanding Service Award out of 700 retailers in the state 2 years in a row! Clark’s ranked #4 in the United States and #1 in Michigan for the Commodore Homes Corporation in 2017.

Clark Modular Homes is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau, Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, Central Michigan Home Builders Association and the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association.

Check out their website at www.modularhomesbyclark.com and on Clark Modular Homes Facebook page. They are located at 9826 E Pickard (M-20) 4 miles east of Mt. Pleasant. You can also call (989)772-2703. Business hours are Monday-Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-4.