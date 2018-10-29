Business Profile Diederich Law Group

October 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Todd Diederich, owner of The Diederich Law Group in Harrison, said, “Whether you are facing criminal charges, have divorce or custody questions or are facing other serious legal problems, you should hire an attorney who has the knowledge and skills to fight for you.”

Diederich Law Group opened at their present location in Harrison in 2011.

In addition to the office at 655 North First Street (Business U.S. 127) in Harrison they also have an office in Midland at 2900 Isabella Street. People know it as the “Purple House,” Diederich said.



Named “Best of the Best” for two consecutive years, Attorney D. Todd Diederich has years of experience in the legal field. He provides aggressive legal services for his clients throughout Michigan and has won many jury trials. He specializes in defending against personal protection orders, allegations of domestic abuse, child custody matters, drunk driving charges and other drug related crimes. Todd also has years of experience in divorce and custody cases providing aggressive representation for both his clients and their children!

“I have a firm understanding that my client’s case is important for him or her,” he said, “and I strive to give my clients the personal attention that they desire and deserve.”

The firm’s Mission Statement reads, “We here at Diederich Law Group wish to bring you the best legal services that we can. We are proud of our past successes and look forward to our future ones. One way in which we are ready and able to assist you in your time of need is to be made available to you 24 hours a day. We know that there are many choices for you to choose from when it comes to legal representation and we thank you for choosing us.”

Office hours for both of their locations is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Their website is awesomemichiganlawyer.com . The mailing address is P.O. Box 727, Harrison, MI 48625.

Give them a call at 989-630-0408 or call Todd’s cell phone at 989-429-7207.