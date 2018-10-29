Business Profile Harrison Eye Care

October 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

When it comes to your eyes, you want the highest quality care and products. In a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Harrison Eye Care strives to provide the surrounding community with just that.

Dr. Sarah Brozzo has been at the 444 South First Street location in Harrison since 2016, constantly making upgrades to the longstanding practice previously owned by Dr. Stephen McClintic.

Dr. Brozzo received her Optometry degree in 2014 from the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University. She is a lifelong resident of Sanford and still lives on Sanford Lake near her family.She enjoys being involved in the Harrison community, including as a member of the recently formed Harrison Rotary Club.

“One of the outstanding features of our practice is that we have the time and resources here to provide individualized care,” she states. “One of our primary goals is to address each person’s questions and concerns during their visit. Not to mention be sure they love their new eyewear!”

Dr. Brozzo’s staff, Janet Spencer and Amy Kranz, also have a patient-centered focus for a well-rounded experience at the office.

In addition to comprehensive vision examinations, the office provides contact lens evaluations, medical and emergency eye care, prescription spectacles and sunglasses, and safety eyewear. Harrison Eye Care is in network with most major insurances including VSP, Eyemed, Davis Vision, Medicare, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. They offer a wide variety of designer frames such as Ray-Ban, RealTree, Liz Claiborne, Ann Taylor, Eddie Bauer, Banana Republic, Bollé, Vera Wang, Lilly Pulitzer and Vera Bradley.

The practice is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

See them on Facebook at harrisoneyecare2020 or give them a call. Their number is easy to remember – just dial 989-539-2020.