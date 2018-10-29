Business Profile Timeout Tavern

October 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

“There’s nothing else like the Timeout Tavern in the area,” said David Maxwell, who, with his wife Donna, owns the new Clare restaurant, purchased in April and remodeled in May.

Dave and Donna, long-time restaurant owners, have lived in Clare for over 20 years, moving here from Port Huron.

Located on the corner of McEwan and Fifth Streets, the Timeout Tavern specializes in great “edgy” menu items in an updated, industrial setting that features sidewalk seating in the summer, an indoor/outdoor patio year round and both traditional and “step-up” seating, something not found around the area.

They feature a large selection of delicious appetizers: their Feta Dip, Charcuterie Tray, Breaded Pickle Fries, Queso Dip, Nachos, Braided Pretzels, Shrimp Cocktail, Time Out Wings, Buffalo Eggs, an Onion Ring Tower, Boneless Wings, Quesadilla, or house-made Jalapeno Poppers.

There are six varieties of “Field Greens” (salads) plus a soup of the day or house-made chili to enjoy.

“Legendary Sandwiches,” served with hand cut fries, include a Jalapeno Chicken Wrap, French Dip, Club Sandwich, Reuben and their already famous Chicken & Waffle sandwich.

More unique offerings are their fresh Triple Grind Burgers, Grilled Shrimp and Smothered Chicken.

“Home Plate” entrees also include Beer Battered Cod, Baked Mac & Cheese, Bourbon Glazed Salmon, Fish Tacos and Skewered Shrimp. Their “wet aged’ choice steaks include a ¾ lb. ribeye and a ½ lb sirloin.

Donna added, “The entire menu is available for carry out!”

To go perfectly with lunch or dinner, the Timeout Tavern features 100 different craft beers to choose from and a variety of mixed drinks and soft drink selections.

Timeout Tavern is also the place to host a perfect party, meeting or special event.

The Tavern employs about 20. They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and their phone number is 989-424-6077. Visit them on Facebook.