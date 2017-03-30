Business woman Ruby Koch laid to rest

Former business owner Ruby (Poet) Koch, 88, died last Sunday at the Woodland Hospice House. A lifelong resident of Clare, Ruby was the longtime owner of Her Place, a dress shop which operated in two locations in downtown Clare from 1980 to 2008, when the ladies apparel business was sold to daughter-in-law Michelle Koch.

Together she and husband Bill also owned and operated the Ideal Theatre from 1967, when they restored and reopened it, to 1996 when that business was sold to son Tom Koch.

Ruby was dubbed the “First Lady of Fashion” in the Clare Sentinel. She loved both businesses and was well known throughout the area. Ruby also loved golfing, traveling, nature and baking pies for her loved ones.

She and Bill raised two children, Tom and Amy, and have one granddaughter Jennifer. A Memorial Service was held for Ruby Wednesday morning.