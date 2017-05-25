Busy holiday weekend on tap

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Memorial Day ceremonies are planned in each of the three Clare County communities this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day with parades planned in Clare and Farwell and ceremonies there and also in Harrison.

A special Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the newly opened Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. Guest speaker at the special program will be State of Michigan – VFW POW/MIA Director Jim Ferandez. There will also be a reading of the names of those killed in action from Clare County, listed on the ‘Wall of Tears’, a flag folding ceremony and the traditional program from the American Legion 404 and VFW Post 1075.

Immediately following the ceremony will be a visit to the Maple Grove Cemetery (on Townline Lake Road across from the State Park) for the Memorial Day Honors and following that, there will be a free luncheon at the American Legion Post 404, 1267 West M-61 in Harrison.

Clare’s Memorial Day ceremonies will begin Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Clare City Park including music by the Clare High School Band; the presentation of wreaths by Clare VFW Post 5738, Veteran Organizations, Police and Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5738.

The annual parade will begin immediately following to the Cherry Grove Cemetery by way of Fifth Street, McEwan, State and Cedar Streets.

The Cherry Grove Cemetery Ceremony will begin 15 minutes after the arrival of the parade with drum rolls and the National Anthem by the Clare High School Band; a welcome and introduction; invocation and featured speaker. The presentation of wreaths will follow by Clare VFW Post 5738, Ladies Aux VFW Post 5738 and the Blue Star Mothers – DAV; a selection by the High School Band; benediction; firing of a volley by the VFW Honor Guard; and Taps with Echo by the High School Band.

In case of inclement weather, services will be held at the Clare High jSchool Gymnasium at 11 a.m.

In Farwell Memorial Day events will begin with a Memorial Day parade through the Village beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the parade Memorial Day Ceremonies and placing a wreath will take place at the Farwell Village Park Memorial sponsored by the Farwell VFW Post 3039 and the Clare and Farwell American Legion Post 558. Speakers include Denny Wissinger of the VFW, Village President Gina Hamilton and Robert Mulrenin, former commander of the American Legion and American Legion Commander Brent Coates. The Farwell High School Band will perform three selections during the ceremonies. Following the ceremony the VFW and American Legion Honor Guard will perform a rifle salute and the FHS band will perform Taps.

Prior to the ceremony at the park, the American Legion will have free refreshments available. Children will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the ceremony and all youngsters at the park will receive a “goodie bag,” said Kelly Morley, Commander of the Sons of the American Legion.

After the ceremonies, the American Legion at 400 East Ludington, Farwell, will provide free hot dogs for all who attend and music from 1 to 3 p.m.

Other Memorial Weekend events will include the annual Figure 8 Derby held at the Farwell Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.; a Mug Bog at the Clare County Fairgrounds on May 28th beginning at 7 p.m. (For information call 539-9011.) and the Memorial Weekend Car & Motorcycle Show, which is scheduled on the 28th downtown. Registration is 10 to 11 a.m. and the show is from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cruise around Budd Lake following. (For Information call the Harrison Chamber 539-6011.)