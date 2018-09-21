California artist to demonstrate painting

MaryCarole, California artist will give a free oil painting demonstration on September 23rd. at the Doherty hotel in Clare. The completed painting will be given to

a lucky person putting their name in the “hat” for a drawing. The demonstration is from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A 7-day painting workshop will follow beginning September 24th. through September 30th.

MaryCarole studied with the American master artist, Evert Kinstler for five years. She believes as an instructor it is her obligation to share with others everything she knows about painting. She has taught in 15 states and has 13 videos on oil painting instruction hence she paints a variety of subjects including portraits, seascapes, florals and landscapes or anything else that catches her interest. View her web page at www.MaryCaroleArts.com.

The 7 day seminar features 3 days painting step by step on three compositions which can be seen on her web page followed by 4 days on portraits or pictures of your choice. For more information call (808) 345-2117 or e-mail sandydoherty88@gmail.com.