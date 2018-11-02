Candidates, proposals headline Tuesday ballot

November 2, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Voters head to the polls next Tuesday to make their selections; choosing a new governor, US representatives, State Senators and representatives in the Michigan House.

Candidates the November 6th ballot seeking to be chosen for Michigan’s new Governor and Lt. Governor are: Democrats Gretchen Whitmer and Garlin D. Gilchrist II running against Republicans Bill Schuette and Lisa Lyons.

Other candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor include Libertarians Bill Gelineau and Angelique Chaiser Thomas; US Taxpayers Todd Schleiger and Earl P. Lackie; Green candidates Jennifer V. Kurland and Charin Davenport, and Natural Law candidates Keith Butkovich and Raymond Warner.

In the race for Secretary of State, Republican Mary Treder Lang will face Democrat Jocelyn Benson. Gregory Scott Stempfle is the Libertarian party candidate and Robert Gale represents U.S. Taxpayers. Local resident Frank Rowley will be running as a write-in candidate.

Running for Attorney General are Republican Tom Leonard against Democrat Dana Nessel. Libertarian candidate is Lisa Lane Gioia, Gerald T. Van Sickle is the U.S. Taxpayers candidate and Chris Graveline is running under No Party Affiliation.

US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) will face a challenge for another term in Congress from Republican John James.

Other candidates for US Senator include George E. Huffman III for U.S. Taxpayers; Green candidate Marcia Squier and Natural Law candidate John Wilhelm.

4th District US Congress: Incumbent Republican John Moolenaar will face Democrat Jerry Hilliard November 6th.

33rd District State Senator: Republican Rick Outman will face Democrat Mark Bignell for the Michigan Senate seat. They face a challenge from US Taxpayers candidate Christopher Comden.

97th District State Representative: Incumbent Republican Jason Wentworth is facing Democrat Celia Young-Wenkel.

Clare County races:

At the County level Republican Karen Hulliberger will face Incumbent Democrat Mike Duggan for a seat on the Clare County Road Commission.

Only three Clare County Commissioners will face a challenge for re-election to their seat. Democrat Sandra Bristol will face off against Republican Mark Fitzpatrick; Democrat Karen Lipovsky will go up against Republican David Hoefling; and Jim Gelios (D) faces a challenge from Republican Jeff Haskell.

Farwell Board of Education:

Two trustee positions are open on the Farwell Board of Education in Tuesday’s General Election. Incumbent Trustee Kellee Robinson is the only candidate on the ballot, while Incumbent Trustee Holly Thrush and challenger Jade Campbell are both running as write-in candidates.